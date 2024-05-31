Register Now
Uttarakhand tops Amazon shopping charts with double-digit growth

Indiaretailing Bureau
Havells, Bajaj, Agaro, Milton and Prestige were  the most preferred brands in Dehradun

New Delhi: E-commerce platform Amazon announced double-digit Year-On-Year (YOY) growth across home, kitchen, and outdoors categories in Dehradun and Uttarakhand, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

  The company witnessed a  10% YOY  increase in new customers in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.

Sofas and beds witnessed an increase in demand of over 65%,  wardrobe and dining furniture saw an increase of more than 80% and 45%, respectively. A 1.25 times YOY increase was seen in the adoption of installation services. Waterproofing products and paints grew more than 150%. Demand for digital door locks and video doorbells resulted in 65% YOY increase. Also, robotic vacuums saw close to 100% increase across Uttarakhand. Demand for, gym fitness accessories surged by over 50%.

“As a customer backward marketplace, we at Amazon India are committed to delivering ‘har muskaan ki apni dukaan’. Overwhelmed with the great response, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service along with providing a wide selection of products from top brands, ensuring convenience and satisfaction for all” said  K N Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India.

Havells, Bajaj, Agaro, Milton and Prestige were  the most preferred brands in Dehradun.  The state witnessed a 40% growth for Coffee Machine, more than 50% growth for mixer grinder , 95% growth for metallic cookware sets, and  40% growth for baking & pastry tools.

  Electric vehile portfolio was expanded with the inclusion of Green and Komaki electric vehicles along with Hero Vida, Chetak, and Okaya Ampere. Solar power products have 175% increased demand on Amazon.in in Uttarakhand.

 Amazon.in  is an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. and is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd. Amazon .in offers a variety of products at low prices and fast delivery experience. It also provides sellers with an e-commerce platform.  Amazon.in has more than 20 owned and partner delivery stations along with over 100 ‘I Have Space’ partners in the state.

SpotlightR S Roy -

Retail Guru S.C. Misra no more

S C Misra was a seasoned veteran in modern retail and an inspiration to the likes of Damodar Mall By...

