Uniqlo begins discount event of Arigato Festival from may 31-june 6

New Delhi: Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo has announced its annual flagship discount event arigato festival from 31st may to 6th june, the company said in a newspaper advertisement on Friday.

“Celebrate our global anniversary with the biggest thank you festival,” the ad said, highlighting it’s the 40th anniversary for Asia’s largest fashion brand.

As a part of the celebration which is called as Arigato Festival, the retailer is offering discounts on its range of products. It is offering oversized and long T-shirt for Rs. 990 as against the earlier price of rs 1,490 compared to its previous price of Rs. 3,990, women’s jumpsuits for Rs. 2,990, shoulder bags for Rs. 990, men’s cargo pants for Rs. 2,490, women’s denim jersey pants for Rs.24,90, collar shirts for Rs. 2,490, men’s and women’s linen shirts for Rs.2,990, kids shorts for Rs.790, linen tapered pant for men and women for Rs. 2,990, men and women’s basic t shirts for Rs. 1,290.

The collection will be available in Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, DLF Cyberhub, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Connaught Place, DLF Avenue Saket, Vegas Mall , Dwarka, DLF Mall of India in Noida, The Mall of Faridabad, Dhillon Plaza in Zirakpur, Elante Mall in Chandigarh, LuLu Mall in Lucknow, Oberoi Mall , in Goregaon, Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai.

Also, the collection can be shopped online from the brand’s website as well.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the brands plans to double its store count in India in the next three years.

The retailer entered India in September 2019 and currently has 13 stores.