Shopsy records 60% spike in customers during Mega Shopping Dhamaka sale

Bengaluru: Shopsy, a hyper-value e-commerce platform from Flipkart, has recorded 60% increase in new customers and a 50% surge in daily demand during its first Mega Shopping Dhamaka sale held from 16 to 19 May, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Shopsy offered over 160 million products with free delivery and it witnessed 41% of new users being first-time shoppers on the platform

“Our first-ever Mega Shopping Dhamaka was a way of bringing the excitement of affordable shopping and great prices directly to their fingertips, and the overwhelming response is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers have placed in us,” said Kapil Thirani, head of Shopsy.

T-shirts, sarees and bedsheets saw maximum traction while a huge demand was observed from tier 2 and tier 3 cities with Cuttack, Guwahati, Gorakhpur, Mysore and Salem as the top contributors.

During the sale, Shopsy provided items such as lipsticks priced under Rs 45, artificial plants under Rs 45, choppers and containers under Rs 95, along with other limited-time deals where select items were offered for as little as Rs 1.

Consumers were assured of doorstep delivery within six days.

Established in 2007, Flipkart includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million. It offers 150 million products across more than 80 categories. The retailer has more than 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers.