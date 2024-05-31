Register Now
Ryze Nicotine Gums partners with e-comm specialist firm 100 Days to enter India

Source: weryze.com
In India, Ryze will be launching its nicotine gums in flavours that suit the Indian palette such as mint, fruit, saunf, pudina and paan 

Bengaluru: Nicotine replacement therapy brand Ryze Nicotine Gums owned by Fertin Pharma has partnered with digital commerce specialist firm 100 Days, to enter the Indian market, the companies said in a press release on Friday.

In India, Ryze will be launching its nicotine gums in flavours that suit the Indian palette such as mint, fruit, saunf, pudina and paan.

“We are excited to partner with Ryze to introduce its innovative tobacco replacement solutions to the Indian consumer. With our expertise in scaling digital commerce for top brands, we are pumped to support Ryze and make a positive impact on as many lives as possible, one nicotine gum at a time,” said  Maninder Singh, co-founder of 100 Days.

Gurugram headquartered 100 Days.co is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shantanu Deshpande founded Visage Lines which also owns the brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae. 

Partnership with Ryze entails the development and management of 100 Days’ direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce store, with end-to-end support from marketing execution, tech, warehousing and last-mile shipping.

“The partnership with 100 Days enables us to tap into its deep expertise of launching and scaling D2C channels for new age brands. In them, we have a partner that will provide strategic and execution horsepower for our ambitious go-to-market plans, so that our superior product can reach out to a large audience in a relatively short time,” a spokesperson from Ryze said.

Fertin Pharma is the one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organisation for nicotine gums with over 25 years of experience developing and manufacturing nicotine products including nicotine replacement therapy products. 

