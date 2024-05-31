Register Now
Google Wallet in India partners with Pine Labs to offer gift cards

Representative Image | Credit: File
The partnership simplifies Gift Cards usage, offering users a seamless and convenient experience

New Delhi: Google Wallet in India has partnered with fintech firm Pine Labs to offer gift cards on the platform, according to a joint statement.

The partnership simplifies Gift Cards usage, offering users a seamless and convenient experience, the statement said.

Users can store and manage Gift Cards within the Google Wallet app, and will receive reminders to use them at checkout, it added.

There has been a significant transformation in the way merchants accept digital payment methods in the past few years, said Navin Chandani, President, Issuing Business, Pine Labs.

“Considering the huge Android user base in the country, we anticipate a sharp jump in the usage of Gift Cards as more retailers and brands will now look to leverage it in their omnichannel strategy to expand their customer base, improve customer experience, retention, and loyalty,” he said.

Google had launched the Google Wallet app for Android users in India earlier this month.

