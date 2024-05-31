Croma Opens its Largest Store in Bhiwadi at Legend Centra Mall 

Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq. ft., this store offers a wide range of electronics and home appliances

New Delhi: Consumer electronics retail chain Croma, owned by Tata Group, has opened its largest store in Bhiwadi at the Legend Centra Mall.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Croma’s latest store at Legend Centra in Bhiwadi. This store marks a significant milestone as the first and largest of its kind in Bhiwadi,” said Taarun V Jain, MD, Legend Malls to Indiaretailing.com

Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq. ft., this store offers a wide range of electronics and home appliances, bringing an unparalleled shopping experience to the residents of Bhiwadi. Customers can now explore an extensive selection of the latest gadgets, top-of-the-line appliances, and cutting-edge technology, all under one roof.

Croma recently reached the milestone of opening 500 stores nationwide, with the opening of a store in Chennai, last week. In the fiscal year (FY) 2024 alone, the company opened 149 stores in 50 new cities, along with 13 exclusive Apple-only stores under the brand name Tribe by Croma.

Spread across an area of 200,000 sq.ft., Legend Centra Mall is a popular shopping destination for people living in Bhiwadi and Dharuhera. Legend Centra Mall is a sub venture of Legend Group, which was founded by Taarun V Jain in 2002. The mall boasts of grandeur, high energy and 5-star ambiance with its G+4 structure and offers premium retail outlets at affordable prices which allow shop owners to create everlasting loyal customers.