Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Croma Opens its Largest Store in Bhiwadi at Legend Centra Mall 

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
155
0
Croma store at Legend centra Bhiwadi
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq. ft., this store offers a wide range of electronics and home appliances

New Delhi: Consumer electronics retail chain Croma, owned by Tata Group, has opened its largest store in Bhiwadi at the Legend Centra Mall.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Croma’s latest store at Legend Centra in Bhiwadi. This store marks a significant milestone as the first and largest of its kind in Bhiwadi,” said Taarun V Jain, MD, Legend Malls to Indiaretailing.com

Spanning an impressive 10,000 sq. ft., this store offers a wide range of electronics and home appliances, bringing an unparalleled shopping experience to the residents of Bhiwadi. Customers can now explore an extensive selection of the latest gadgets, top-of-the-line appliances, and cutting-edge technology, all under one roof.

Croma recently reached the milestone of opening 500 stores nationwide, with the opening of a store in Chennai, last week. In the fiscal year (FY) 2024 alone, the company opened 149 stores in 50 new cities, along with 13 exclusive Apple-only stores under the brand name Tribe by Croma.

Spread across an area of 200,000 sq.ft., Legend Centra Mall is a popular shopping destination for people living in Bhiwadi and Dharuhera. Legend Centra Mall is a sub venture of Legend Group, which was founded by Taarun V Jain in 2002. The mall boasts of grandeur, high energy and 5-star ambiance with its G+4 structure and offers premium retail outlets at affordable prices which allow shop owners to create everlasting loyal customers.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Ryze Nicotine Gums partners with e-comm specialist firm 100 Days to enter India

In India, Ryze will be launching its nicotine gums in flavours that suit the Indian palette such as mint,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.