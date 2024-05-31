ASICS opens new store at Amanora Mall

The latest store offers an extensive range of sports gear, catering to fitness enthusiasts and athletes who seek performance and style

New Delhi: Japanese athletic footwear and apparel retailer Asics has opened its latest store at Amanora Mall in Pune, the shopping centre announced on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to announce the latest addition to Amanora’s retail landscape: Asics. Their designs prioritize both performance and comfort, effortlessly merging innovation with style. The hype is real, and yesAmanora Mall, Pune is experiencing an exciting transformation, with a series of new openings and an impressive lineup of aspirational tenants joining the mix,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer, Amanora Mall.

The mall has recently opened several new outlets including Nykd by Nykaa, Meena Bazaar, Burger Singh, Yousta and Gap Inc.

Founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, Asics offers running shoes, as well as athletic and sports-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories. The company entered India in 2010 with a five-year partnership with Reliance Retail and then set out independently in 2015.