Gap opens store in Amanora Mall Pune

New Delhi: Californian clothing and accessories retail chain Gap Inc. has opened a new store in Pune’s Amanora Mall, a social media post by the mall revealed.

Gap Inc. was founded by Donald Fisher and Doris F Fisher and it is operated by Reliance Retail. It operates the gap-branded stores in India and sell them online.

“The wait is over – We are thrilled to announce that Gap, Reliance Retail is now open at Amanora Mall! Come discover the latest fashion trends with Gap, Amanora Mall” said Amanora Mall in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The mall has opened several new outlets including Nykd by Nykaa, Meena Bazaar, Burger Singh, and Yousta.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that Gap Inc. had opened stores in Mumbai and Pune.

Founded in 1969, Gap Inc. offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children through its retail stores, franchised stores, and e-commerce portals. The company operates four primary divisions: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. The apparel retailer opened its first full-fledged store in India at Infiniti Mall, Mumbai in February 2023, following the establishment of more than 50 Gap shop-in-shops in 2022.

Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. , operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,774 stores and digital commerce platforms.