Shopsy Ventures into the Kids’ Segment

The latest collection includes toys starting at Rs 49, dresses at Rs 150, kids ethnic wear at Rs 129, soft toys at Rs 85, school essentials from Rs 25 for kids up to 12 years of age

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Shopsy has ventured into kids category with the launch of its summer collection across more than 100 verticals, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The latest collection includes toys starting at Rs 49, dresses at Rs 150, kids ethnic wear at Rs 129, soft toys at Rs 85, school essentials from Rs 25 for kids up to 12 years of age. Customers can avail free delivery and 5-7 days of standard shipping on their orders.

“We understand the challenges in Indian households where kids outgrow their clothes and demand new toys each season. We are taking this challenge head on by onboarding sellers offering a large variety at attractive prices, so that these changing needs don’t hurt the pocket,” said Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy.

Shopsy by Flipkart is a hyper-value e-commerce platform that operates on a zero-commission marketplace model and caters to Tier 2+ cities.

Established in 2007, Flipkart includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. Flipkart has a registered user base of more than 500 million. It offers 150 million products across more than 80 categories. The retailer has more than 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers.