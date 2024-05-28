Register Now
 House Of Masaba opens its first flagship store in Chandigarh

Representative Image | Credit: File
Spanning an area of 2,451 sq. ft., the store is located in Chandigarh’s  Madhya Marg, sector 7

New Delhi: Mumbai based apparel brand House of Masaba has opened its first flagship store in Chandigarh, a press release said on Tuesday. The launch event was hosted by digital creator Meera Bachan, Suhani Bachan and other digital creators from Chandigarh.

Spanning an area of 2,451 sq. ft., the store is located in Chandigarh’s  Madhya Marg, sector 7. The latest store will offer a Festive and Pret collection along with a wide range of cosmetics and beauty products by LoveChild by Masaba.

Founded in 2009, House of Masaba is an apparel brand started by Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, a luxury designer of bridal, festive, resort wear, and jewellery. She is the daughter of Indian actress Neena Gupta and legendary West-Indian cricketer Vivian Richards.

House of Masaba operates flagship stores across India and has an international presence online on its website. The brand has a total of 15 stores across India out of which four are situated in Delhi, four in Mumbai, two in Bengaluru and one each in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram , Kolkata and Ludhiana.

