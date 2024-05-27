TimeVallée opens first boutique in Mumbai

The new TimeVallée boutique is located on Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Swiss luxury multi-brand watch brand TimeVallée has entered the Indian market with the opening of its boutique in Mumbai in partnership with the Mumbai-based luxury watch retailer Art of Time, said the company in a press release on Monday.

The boutique is located on Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

“India holds immense significance in TimeVallée’s expansion strategy. India presents a compelling opportunity for TimeVallée to establish its presence and cater to the discerning tastes of Indian lifelong watch enthusiasts and newcomers who want to explore, learn, and experience the fascinating world of luxury watches,” said Michael Guenoun, chief executive officer of TimeVallée.

The boutique offers a curated selection of timepieces for both men and women from brands such as Baume & Mercier, Bulgari, Cartier, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Zenith.

The outlet also features its first TimeCafé in Mumbai.

“We are thrilled to join forces with TimeVallée to introduce the finest selection of luxury watches to the Indian market. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing our clientele with access to the world’s most prestigious and exceptional timepieces,” said Gaurav Bhatia and Bharat Kapoor, co-founders of Art of Time.

TimeVallée is a chain of multi-brand destination stores founded in 2014. Headquartered in Switzerland, the brand operates globally through strategic partnerships with more than 40 boutiques worldwide.