Starbucks enters Greater Noida

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its first store in Greater Noida, according to a company official’s social media on Monday. The new store is located at Ithum Galleria near Delta 1 metro station in Uttar Pradesh.

“Hello, Greater Noida. We opened our doors to our first store in Greater Noida at Ithum Galleria near Delta 1 metro station,” said Rahul Chaudhary, associate – business development at Starbucks India in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

“The journey started almost 1.5 years back and was worth it,” he added.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

In 2023, Starbucks marked its entry into 15 new cities across India by launching 71 new stores. Today it operates over 430 stores across the country.

The company aims to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

