Boldfit is now available on Blinkit

Boldfit products like apparel, fitness equipment and accessories, and supplements will be delivered in 10 minutes across many cities in India

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based health and fitness products company Boldfit has partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Through this collaboration, Boldfit’s products like workout apparel, fitness equipment and accessories, and supplements will be delivered in 10 minutes across many cities in India, the release added.

“Our collaboration with Blinkit represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal. By leveraging Blinkit’s robust delivery infrastructure, we are ensuring that our customers can maintain their fitness and wellness routines without any interruptions,” said Pallav Bihani, CEO, Boldfit.

Founded in December 2018, Boldfit is a D2C fitness company that offers products like fitness gear, workout gear, fitness equipment, and dietary supplements. The brand plans to open 100 stores in the next four years via multiple formats. The retailer sells more than 200 SKUs over multiple digital channels.