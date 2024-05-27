Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Boldfit is now available on Blinkit

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
45
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Boldfit products like apparel, fitness equipment and accessories, and supplements will be delivered in 10 minutes across many cities in India

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based health and fitness products company Boldfit has partnered with quick commerce platform  Blinkit, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Through this collaboration, Boldfit’s products like workout apparel, fitness equipment and accessories, and supplements will be delivered in 10 minutes across many cities in India, the release added.

“Our collaboration with Blinkit represents a significant step forward in achieving this goal. By leveraging Blinkit’s robust delivery infrastructure, we are ensuring that our customers can maintain their fitness and wellness routines without any interruptions,” said Pallav Bihani, CEO, Boldfit.

Founded in December 2018, Boldfit is a D2C fitness company that offers products like fitness gear, workout gear, fitness equipment, and dietary supplements. The brand plans to open 100 stores in the next four years via multiple formats. The retailer sells more than 200 SKUs over multiple digital channels.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

ABFRL’s StyleUp opens 30th retail store

Located at Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla, the newly opened outlet is the 7th  StyleUp store in Hyderabad Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.