McDonald’s India – North and East opens 50th McCafé in Noida

The new McCafe is located in Noida, Sector-132

New Delhi: American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s India – North and East operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. in India has opened its 50th McCafe, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The new McCafe is located in Noida, Sector-132.

“We are excited to launch our 50th McCafé offering barista-crafted, great-tasting coffee, served in a warm and welcoming environment at a very affordable price,” said Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East.  “We are delighted with the rapidly increasing acceptance and preference of our McCafé offerings among our esteemed customers. We plan to rapidly expand our McCafé footprint and keep providing feel-good, delicious moments to our customers.”

McDonald’s restaurants in the North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. The company serves millions of customers annually at its more than 190 restaurants across North and East India. It provides direct employment to more than 5,500 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, and McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

