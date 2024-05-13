Noida International Airport signs duty-free partnership with Heinemann, BW

This includes the concession for duty-free, to be operated by Heinemann, and master concessions for domestic retail and international duty-paid retail, to be operated by BWC Forwarders
New Delhi: Noida International Airport (NIA) has awarded the concession for retail and duty-free to a consortium of Heinemann Asia Pacific, a Singapore-based duty-free and travel retail operator and duty-free services provider BWC Forwarders Private Ltd, a release said on Monday.
With this, the upcoming international airport in Noida will have partnerships with one Singapore-based firm and an in-house company from India. Heinemann Asia Pacific operates and supplies products in airports, cruise lines, border zones and downtown shops with markets in Oceania, Malaysia and Greater China with its entry to India now as well.
“As we continue to develop Noida International Airport into a world-class facility, this partnership will provide a seamless blend of duty-free and retail shopping, catering to the diverse needs of our travellers,” said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, of Noida International Airport. “We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for airport retail, creating an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers at Noida International Airport.”
The international duty-free outlet at the airport will offer a wide selection of premium brands, providing a spectacular shopping experience for travellers. Some of the curated categories will include premium liquors, tobacco, confectionery, perfumes, cosmetics, fragrances, and exquisite chocolates. Additionally, there will be items such as fashion accessories, regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, as well as a variety of teas, coffees, and spices to ensure that even amid busy travel, passengers can easily find delightful surprises for their loved ones.
Noida International Airport will combine hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.