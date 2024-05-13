Noida International Airport signs duty-free partnership with Heinemann, BW

This includes the concession for duty-free, to be operated by Heinemann, and master concessions for domestic retail and international duty-paid retail, to be operated by BWC Forwarders

New Delhi: Noida International Airport (NIA) has awarded the concession for retail and duty-free to a consortium of Heinemann Asia Pacific, a Singapore-based duty-free and travel retail operator and duty-free services provider BWC Forwarders Private Ltd, a release said on Monday.

With this, the upcoming international airport in Noida will have partnerships with one Singapore-based firm and an in-house company from India. Heinemann Asia Pacific operates and supplies products in airports, cruise lines, border zones and downtown shops with markets in Oceania, Malaysia and Greater China with its entry to India now as well.

This includes the concession for duty-free, to be operated by Heinemann, and master concessions for domestic retail and international duty-paid retail, to be operated by BWC Forwarders, the release added. A wide selection of leading global brands and renowned Indian labels will be thoughtfully nestled in the domestic retail section