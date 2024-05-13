Delhivery’s AI-based RTO predictor helps brands minimize return shipments

RTO predictor solution enables over 4,800 D2C companies to reduce logistic costs by assessing return risk

New Delhi: Logistics service provider Delhivery has successfully enabled D2C brands by reducing the cost of returns through its AI-powered RTO Predictor, a release by the company said.

The solution has already powered over 4,800 D2C brands, including Heads Up for Tails, Healthkart, W for Woman, and Be Minimalist, the release added.

“Dellhivery’s RTO predictor uses machine learning to assess the risk of return and non-acceptance of delivery that sellers face by mining the trove of data already available from over 2.7 billion delivered shipments since inception, our nationwide coverage, and location intelligence solutions,” said Nikhil Vij, Head of Product at Delhivery. “This enables us to predict customer behaviour with far higher accuracy and equip our clients with valuable insights on customer intent on their COD (cash on delivery) orders.”

The RTO predictor introduced earlier this year is available for all D2C brands across all their sales channels, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, etc., regardless of the shipping partner they use to deliver orders. Brands can also integrate RTO prediction during the checkout stage and hide COD shipping or charge shipping fees for consignees with high return risk.

Delhivery’s RTO Predictor helps reduce RTOs by up to 20%. Delhivery has been acknowledged as India’s most preferred D2C third-party logistics provider by Redseer and continues to add several value-added services to its suite since the launch of its integrated digital shipping solution, Delhivery One.

With its nationwide network covering over 18,600 pin codes, Delhivery provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. Since its inception, Delhivery has successfully fulfilled over 2.7 billion shipments and today works with over 30,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands.