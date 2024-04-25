DLF to reposition its Mall of India, Noida as a bridge-to-luxury shopping centre

The mall aims to tap into the growing appetite among Noida’s neo-rich residents for luxury items

New Delhi: DLF Ltd. plans to reposition its premium Mall of India in Noida as a bridge-to-luxury shopping centre as the New Delhi suburb—boasting a high per capita income—is emerging as a hot destination for high-end retailers.

“Noida as a catchment has a chunk of rich families by income distribution. Currently, it boasts several properties where apartments are sold in the range of Rs10-20 crore,” said Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head, DLF Retail, the shopping centre unit of New Delhi-based real estate giant DLF.

Indeed. Noida is a technology hub and is home to several Indian and global companies including Paytm, HCL, Adobe, Samsung and Dell among legions of other global corporations. The city is also the largest contributor to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP accounting for more than 10% of the state’s total income.

Noida also boasts a per capita income of around $8,000 and is competing with Gurugram, also a part of NCR, to feature among coveted Indian cities with the highest per capita income. Gurugram has a per capita income of around $10,000.

It’s little wonder that DLF is repositioning its largest mall in Noida as a bridge-to-luxury shopping centre to tap into the growing appetite among its neo-rich residents for luxury items.

Bector said the mall has successfully “experimented” with Collective, a multi-brand retailer of luxury items owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL). Collective, the upmarket department store, sells fashion and lifestyle products of global chic brands including Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Prada, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana among dozens of other high-end labels.

The opening of The Collective store at the mall was followed by the launch of a Pret A Manger coffee shop earlier this month.

Now, Mall of India is in talks with luxury brands Chanel and Dior to open stores there. While talks are going on with Dior, the other French luxury label Chanel is expected to roll out its 700-sq. ft. store in the Noida mall in the next three months, Bector said.

Bector said DLF is also in talks with several other bridge-to-luxury brands to open stores in the upmarket mall.

“Many of the 8-9 years old leases are coming to an end so we have an opportunity to churn,” Bector said in an exclusive interview with IndiaRetailing. “The timing is perfect with Noida emerging as an affluent city and spaces in our malls opening up to reposition our mall.”

DLF currently operates half a dozen malls in Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh. DLF Mall of India is one of India’s largest malls in India and is home to more than 400 Indian and global brands and more than six dozen kiosks. The two million sq. ft. mall is divided into five zones spread over seven floors of shopping, food and entertainment. The ground floor of the mall—dubbed International Boulevard—is home to swish brands including Zara, H&M, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, Starbucks, Sephora, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klien, Nike, Under Armour, Pret A Manger, Tommy Hilfiger and dozens of global brands.