Phoenix Mills’ Thane mall to be a premium + luxury offering

The proposed mall is likely to be positioned similar to the company’s existing Phoenix Palladium at Lower Parel in Mumbai

Mumbai-based shopping centre operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML)’s proposed mall in Thane is likely to be positioned as a premium mall with a section housing luxury brands, sources told IndiaRetailing.

“The mall will be a combination of Phoenix Marketcity + Palladium,” the source said. “This means that it will largely have premium brands and have a section housing luxury brands like the PML’s Lower Parel mall—the Palladium,” the person said.

“Thane has the propensity and demand for luxury but doesn’t yet have a luxury destination that fulfils it. But it also has a large aspirational crowd,” said the person explaining the logic behind the positioning.

The mall will be more than 1 million square feet in size, the source added, speaking about the size making it the largest mall in Thane.

While Viviana Mall has a GLA of 9.4 lakh sq. ft, that of R Mall is 3 lakh sq. ft. and Korum Mall is 4.5 lakh sq. ft.

IndiaRetailing has reached out to Rashmi Sen of PML for comment but has not received a response till the time of publication.

Furthermore, the mall is likely to be a part of a mixed-use project comprising residential, retail and perhaps a hotel.

“Thane is looking to be a mixed-use development with some residential component perhaps some retail component and maybe a hotel. We’re currently still working on the final set of plans. So, I think we are maybe about a quarter away from sharing the final development mix at that location,” Shishir Shrivastava, managing director of Phoenix Mills Ltd., said during the earnings conference call for the company’s third quarter and 9M financial year (FY) 2024, held on 13 February 2024.

The estimated capex for the entire project is about Rs2,400 crore to Rs2,500 crore, he said in the call.

The mall is coming up within just one kilometre of the existing Viviana Mall at Kapurbavdi Junction in Thane.

In November 2023, the BSE-listed mall developer acquired a land parcel of 11 acres from Finland-based sustainable packaging solutions company’s Indian arm Huhtamaki India Ltd.

The land that sits at a prime location at the junction between Majiwada and Kapurbavdi areas was sold to Phoenix Mills through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sparkle Two Mall Developers, for EUR 47 million (roughly Rs 420 crore).

It has easy access to premium residential catchments from all sides. Some notable residential developments surrounding the land parcel are by leading builders like Asher, Kalpataru, and Neelkanth.

The land sits at the start of the Ghodbunder Road and is well-connected by road, and now the upcoming metro. It is close to the emerging Majiwada area and developing Kolshet Road, which has upscale residential projects by reputed developers like Lodha, Godrej Properties, Runwal, Kalpataru and Oberoi Realty.

The location also connects to upcoming localities of Balkumbh extending all the way up to Bhiwandi, Kalyan on one side, existing localities of Pokhran Road 2, Vrindavan Society and central Thane on the other.

PML operates 13 shopping centres in various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow and Indore among other cities.

Out of these, two are in Mumbai—Phoenix & Palladium at Lower Parel and Phoenix Marketcity at Kurla.

The mall will be a welcome addition to Thane’s retail mix, which has four operational malls—Korum, Viviana, High Street and R City.

High Street now offers commercial spaces with a negligible % of retail.

Korum and R City while a part of the competitive landscape, cater to a different target audience.

Of these, Viviana is the best-performing mall with an average footfall of about 10 lakh a month.

Oberoi Realty is also looking at developing a mall in the vicinity as part of its mixed-use residential development.

“While Phoenix will definitely give competition to Viviana—which is a premium positioning—Thane has a growing appetite for consumption which the two malls can easily absorb,” said another source.

“Also, the mall will take at least another 5-7 years to launch, so at least right now, Viviana has no reason to worry,” the person added.

However, Viviana has been steadily shoring up its premium and bridge-to-luxury brands portfolio by bringing brands like Nykaa Luxe and Superdry among others.

In the meanwhile, as a mall company, PML has been aggressively expanding its portfolio. In the last nine months, it has added over 50 lakh sq. ft. of new retail space with the launch of four shopping malls in Bengaluru (Phoenix Mall of Asia), Pune (Phoenix Mall of the Millennium), Indore (Phoenix Citadel), and Ahmedabad (Phoenix Palladium). These were part of its commitment in 2017.

The company plans to continue at a brisk pace by adding a million square feet every year from this year onwards.

“Our goal was to deliver a million square feet after 2024 of retail every year. So, I think we are well on track to achieve that, and we will continue to buy one or two land parcels for retail every year,” said the management in the Q2 and H1 FY24 Earnings Conference Call held on 9 November 2023.

The management was represented by Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, Anuraag Srivastava, Group CFO and Varun Parwal, Group President, Strategy and Corporate Finance.