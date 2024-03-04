Stride’s shop-in-shop concept debuts at Bengaluru

Stride’s shop-in-shop will offer premium footwear and handbags

New Delhi: Premium footwear destination Stride operated by Arvind Fashions Ltd., has opened its inaugural shop-in-shop concept at the Club-A Indiranagar which is a multi-brand fashion and lifestyle store in Bengaluru according to a company official’s social media post on Monday.

“We are thrilled to unveil our inaugural Shop-in-Shop concept, debuting exclusively at Club-A Indiranagar. Stride emerges as the quintessential destination for discerning patrons seeking premium footwear and handbags. This pioneering collaboration marks a convergence of style, sophistication, and convenience, redefining the shopping landscape within Club-A,” said Venkat Krishnan, visual merchandising manager, Arvind Fashions Limited.

Established in 2015, Stride offers an array of footwear and handbags that epitomize luxury and elegance. The idea behind the brand was to introduce a variety of footwear brands to the Indian market. It offers a mix of homegrown, acquired, licensed brands and joint ventures, offering an extensive range of high-quality shoes.

Currently, Stride offers brands like Aeropostale, US Polo Association, Arrow, Cole Haan, and Flying Machine as per the official website of the company.

Established in 1931, Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.08 crore for the December quarter Financial Year (FY) 2024.

AFL’s net profit from continuing operations was at Rs 30.12 crore as against Rs 26.39 crore in Q3 last fiscal. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,125.05 crore as against Rs 1,072.78 crore in the year-ago period.