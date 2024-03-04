Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Stride’s shop-in-shop concept debuts at Bengaluru

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
71
0
Must Read
Mannu Mathew
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

Stride’s shop-in-shop will offer premium footwear and handbags

New Delhi: Premium footwear destination Stride operated by Arvind Fashions Ltd., has opened its inaugural shop-in-shop concept at the Club-A Indiranagar which is a multi-brand fashion and lifestyle store in Bengaluru according to a company official’s social media post on Monday.

“We are thrilled to unveil our inaugural Shop-in-Shop concept, debuting exclusively at Club-A Indiranagar. Stride emerges as the quintessential destination for discerning patrons seeking premium footwear and handbags. This pioneering collaboration marks a convergence of style, sophistication, and convenience, redefining the shopping landscape within Club-A,” said Venkat Krishnan, visual merchandising manager, Arvind Fashions Limited.

Stride offers brands like Aeropostale, US Polo Association, Arrow, Cole Haan, and Flying Machine

Established in 2015, Stride offers an array of footwear and handbags that epitomize luxury and elegance. The idea behind the brand was to introduce a variety of footwear brands to the Indian market. It offers a mix of homegrown, acquired, licensed brands and joint ventures, offering an extensive range of high-quality shoes.

Currently, Stride offers brands like Aeropostale, US Polo Association, Arrow, Cole Haan, and Flying Machine as per the official website of the company.

Established in 1931, Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.08 crore for the December quarter Financial Year (FY) 2024.

AFL’s net profit from continuing operations was at Rs 30.12 crore as against Rs 26.39 crore in Q3 last fiscal. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,125.05 crore as against Rs 1,072.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Samsung expects to sell 2 million units of Galaxy F15 5G in next 12-15 months

Samsung targets "a sale of about 2 million units of the newly launched handset in the next 12-15 monthsNew...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In