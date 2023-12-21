Google News
Mars Cosmetics opens second kiosk in Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, Delhi

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Mars Cosmetics Kiosk in Pacific D21, Dwarka, Delhi
The kiosk offers cruelty-free and vegetarian products including eyes, lips, face, and makeup tools

New Delhi: Delhi-based beauty and makeup brand Mars Cosmetics announced on Thursday the opening of its second kiosk at Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, Delhi. The first kiosk of the brand was opened at V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

The new kiosk offers cruelty-free and vegetarian products including eyes, lips, face, and makeup tools.

For the unveiling of the kiosk, it has introduced two exclusive boxes which include an anniversary box and a birthday box. The anniversary box will include a POCO makeup kit, a Fabulash Mascara, a color-changing lip balm, a kajal, and a Super Stay lipstick. The birthday box will include a Firefly makeup kit, mascara, a silk matte lipstick, and an HD compact powder.

Muskan Jain, the Brand Manager at Mars Cosmetics, said, “After the successful opening of our inaugural kiosk at V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar, we are excited to extend the mars experience to Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka with the introduction of our second kiosk. This expansion marks a new opportunity for us to engage with our customers.”

The brand has recently tied up with Zepto and has a presence in four key regions in India: Delhi National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
The brand also aims to open kiosks in Gaur City and other prime locations. It is available on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Blinkit, Meesho, Purplle, and Tira in addition to its website.
