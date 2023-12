Retail Employees’ Day Message by HR Leaders

As retailers across 31 countries celebrate Retail Employees’ Day on 12 December, HR Heads of key retail organisations in the country including Metro Brands Ltd., Bigbasket and Raymond share their views and wishes on this momentous day.

Retail Employees’ Day, was conceptualised by the Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India ( TRRAIN ) and is celebrated in partnership with RAI (), on the 12th of December every year.