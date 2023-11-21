Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Bestseller brings 5 brands to Phoenix Mall of Asia

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
20
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The newly opened brands are Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, and Jack & Jones Junior

Bengaluru: Clothing and accessories company Bestseller expanded its retail presence in South India with the launch of five outlets of four of its brands at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The newly opened stores are Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, and Jack & Jones Junior.

The stores catering to men, women and kids are spread across a total retail space of 7000 sq. ft.

Jack & Jones spans across a space of 2,307 sq. ft. and offers a range of menswear including denims, suits, streetwear, accessories and sneakers. Womenswear brand Vero Moda offers a space of 1,825 sq. ft. and provides casualwear, semi-formals and party wear.

Only, covering 1,548 sq. ft., offers limited edition denim essentials as well as sportswear. Selected Homme spans across 1616 sq. ft. and offers fine tailoring and sharp silhouettes. Lastly, Jack & Jones Junior store spreads across over 663 sq. ft. and showcases collections for young boys.

Bestseller India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. The retail giant markets and sells the six brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, Junarose and Only & Sons.

Worldwide, the Denmark-based company is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Hindustan Media Ventures picks 3.54% stake in Zappfresh for Rs 11.99 crore

The company entered into an agreement on 20 November 2023, by subscribing to 807 equity shares of DSM Fresh...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In