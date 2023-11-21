Bestseller brings 5 brands to Phoenix Mall of Asia

The newly opened brands are Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, and Jack & Jones Junior

Bengaluru: Clothing and accessories company Bestseller expanded its retail presence in South India with the launch of five outlets of four of its brands at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The newly opened stores are Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, and Jack & Jones Junior.

The stores catering to men, women and kids are spread across a total retail space of 7000 sq. ft.

Jack & Jones spans across a space of 2,307 sq. ft. and offers a range of menswear including denims, suits, streetwear, accessories and sneakers. Womenswear brand Vero Moda offers a space of 1,825 sq. ft. and provides casualwear, semi-formals and party wear.

Only, covering 1,548 sq. ft., offers limited edition denim essentials as well as sportswear. Selected Homme spans across 1616 sq. ft. and offers fine tailoring and sharp silhouettes. Lastly, Jack & Jones Junior store spreads across over 663 sq. ft. and showcases collections for young boys.

Bestseller India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. The retail giant markets and sells the six brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Selected Homme, Junarose and Only & Sons.

Worldwide, the Denmark-based company is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores.