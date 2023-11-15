Google News
D2C

Farm-to-face brand Soulflower clocks Rs 1 lakh sales at Nykaaland

By Indiaretailing Bureau
With a booth size of 10×10 ft., Soulflower was successful in achieving sales over just two days

New Delhi: D2C beauty brand Soulflower successfully achieved sales worth Rs. 1 lakh at the two-day beauty fest Nykaaland organised by e-commerce company Nykaa on 4 and 5 November, the company told India Retailing.

Soulflower was among Nykaa’s 25 featured consumer brands and had a booth size of 10×10 ft. at the fest which saw participation from 80 renowned brands in the beauty space.

Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower told IndiaRetailing that the main aim behind participating in Nykaaland was not only to generate sales but also to offer a sampling of its products and influencer-led activities.

Among the products, Soulflower’s ‘Rosemary Healthy Hair Oil’ remained a top seller.

The company used the platform to launch Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum.

“The collaboration between Nykaa and Soulflower to introduce natural and organic products gave us an opportunity to introduce the products to a vast Gen Z audience, offering them an experience of the aroma by touching and feeling the products,” Sarda added.

Sarda shared that the decision to participate in the event was driven by the strategic opportunity to leverage Nykaa’s platform and the chance to showcase products to over 15,000 customers.

Soulflower is a Mumbai-based D2C company founded by Amit Sarda and Natasha Tuli selling clean, cruelty-free beauty products.

