IGP to debut in UAE, to invest $10 million

Gifting platform IGP will hire more than 100 people in Dubai to drive the UAE operations

New Delhi: Online gifting platform IGP is set to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market the company announced in a press release on Saturday.

Customers in the region will be able to browse through all the IGP gifting options like cakes, flowers, personalized gifts, curated hampers, and a range of festive merchandise.

The company plans to invest $10 million in the region and has opened a 20,000-square-foot warehouse in Al Quoz, UAE. It will hire more than 100 people in Dubai to drive the operations, the release added.

“With an investment of USD 10 million and a dedicated team of over 100+ professionals, we are set to transform gifting experiences in the region,” said Tarun Joshi, CEO and founder at IGP.

“Our goal is to become the ultimate destination for flowers, cakes, and gifts, enriching the lives of millions in the UAE and, in the long term, across the entire Middle East,” Joshi added.

Founded in 1999, IGP is a gifting platform serving customers in more than 100 countries and more than 1000 cities in India. The company has been operating in the global market for more than a decade with offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

It is the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world’s largest floral company.