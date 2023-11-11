My culinary journey has been a rollercoaster ride: Chef Vivek Saggar

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of Indian Culinary Forum, shares the secret sauce to a successful culinary career

New Delhi: A known name in the Indian culinary space, Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of Indian Culinary Forum, has dedicated his efforts to food education, nutrition guidance and culinary refinements for over two decades. Saggar hails from Delhi and has studied hotel management from Institute of Hotel Management, Ahmedabad. He has worked for some of the world’s most recognized hotel brands in India such as ITC Welcome group, Hyatt Regency and Taj group.

In a candid interview, Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of Indian Culinary Forum, shares the secret sauce to a successful culinary career. Edited excerpts…

How did you first become interested in cooking, and what inspired you to pursue a career as a chef?

When I was in school, I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, helping my mother prepare our favourite dishes. Those moments in the kitchen were where my initial interest in cooking sparked. It was my mother’s culinary skills and the joy of creating delicious meals that truly inspired me to pursue a career as a chef.

Can you share some highlights from your culinary journey and the experiences that have had the most significant impact on your career?

My culinary journey has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by numerous highs and lows that have profoundly impacted my career. On the positive side, I experienced some significant highs. I started with a career-defining moment when I got selected during campus interviews with the Taj Group, a renowned name in the hospitality industry. I also took the initiative to establish and manage a successful short-term cooking course at the Food Art Academy, which I founded. I had the privilege of consulting for and representing prominent companies, and currently, I’m actively involved in the Skill India mission, working as the Vice President for Skill Competitions and Industry Connections at the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council. On the flip side, my journey had its share of challenges and lows. In the early stages of my career, gaining trust and credibility was a struggle due to my limited experience. Mistakes made during the learning process were remembered, and I faced judgment. The demanding work pressure took a toll, impacting my social life and work-life balance. Despite these challenges, the journey has been a valuable learning experience, shaping me into the chef I am today.

What cuisines or culinary traditions have had the most influence on your cooking style, and how have you incorporated them into your own creations?

Over the last thirty years, my cooking style has been influenced by a wide range of cuisines and culinary traditions. I’ve drawn inspiration from both traditional and modern elements in the culinary world. I’ve been particularly influenced by the flavours and techniques of French cuisine, known for its precision and attention to detail. Additionally, I’ve explored the richness of Indian cuisine, with its diverse regional dishes and spice blends

Incorporating these influences into my own creations has been a delightful journey. I believe in the fusion of global and local flavours, striving to create dishes that are not only delicious but also a harmonious blend of different culinary traditions. Whether it’s infusing a French twist into an Indian classic or experimenting with innovative techniques, my goal is to create unique and memorable dining experiences for my patrons.

How do you stay creative and innovative in the kitchen, especially after so many years of cooking?

In my current role, I am deeply involved in selecting the right competitors for IndiaSkills, a precursor to the WorldSkills competitions in five hospitality skills. This responsibility entails coordinating state, regional, national, and world skills competitions in collaboration with key stakeholders such as NSDC and MSDE. While I am not currently cooking professionally, staying creative and innovative in the kitchen has always been a passion of mine. Even with years of experience, I keep my creativity alive by exploring new ingredients, experimenting with various cuisines, and engaging with the culinary community.

What are the key qualities or skills that you believe every aspiring chef should possess to succeed in the industry?

To succeed in the culinary industry, aspiring chefs should possess a unique blend of qualities and skills. Foremost is an unwavering passion for food and cooking, the driving force behind the dedication required in this demanding profession. Chefs must have a strong foundation in cooking techniques and principles, encompassing areas such as knife skills, cooking methods, and food safety.

The ability to think innovatively and create new dishes is essential. Chefs should also adapt recipes to accommodate various dietary restrictions and allergies. Precision is crucial for consistently producing high-quality dishes.

Chefs must accurately measure ingredients, follow recipes meticulously, and present their creations beautifully. Working in a kitchen is physically and mentally demanding. Chefs need the endurance to stand for long hours and handle the pressures of a fast-paced environment. Effective communication with kitchen staff and customers is vital. Collaboration and the ability to work harmoniously as part of a team are key attributes. For those aspiring to own their own culinary establishments, a grasp of basic business skills is necessary. This includes budgeting, marketing, and providing excellent customer service.

What current food trends or movements do you find particularly intriguing or influential in the food trends or movements to be particularly intriguing and influential in the culinary world today?

In today’s culinary world, several trends are particularly intriguing and influential. Plant-based cuisine has gained immense popularity for its environmental and health benefits, with chefs continually innovating to create delicious meat alternatives and promote healthier dining choices. Sustainability is another critical focus, with chefs sourcing locally, reducing waste, and promoting eco-friendly practices.

The fusion of global flavors and the integration of technology in culinary endeavors further enhance the industrys dynamism and innovation, making it more inclusive and sustainable. These trends are set to shape the future of the culinary world in exciting ways.

Can you share some of your favorite ingredients, kitchen tools, or gadgets that you couldn’t imagine cooking without?

As a chef, my essential ingredients include spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, along with fresh herbs like cilantro and mint. Key kitchen tools encompass the tava griddle, mortar and pestle, pressure cooker, and the modern Air Fryer for healthy cooking, while modern gadgets like blenders, spice grinders, and slow cookers streamline various culinary processes. These elements are essential for creating flavorful and diverse dishes.

How do you handle criticism and feedback, and what role has constructive criticism played in your culinary growth?

Handling criticism and feedback is essential in my culinary journey. I approach it by staying composed, listening attentively, asking clarifying questions, and expressing gratitude for the insights. Constructive criticism from chefs, customers, and peers has helped me refine my cooking techniques, enhance flavors, and elevate food presentation. For example, early in my career, customer feedback about overcooking dishes prompted me to seek advice, learn precision cooking, and eliminate overcooking issues. I’m deeply grateful for the constructive criticism that has honed my skills, allowing me to create more delectable dishes. Aspiring chefs should embrace feedback as a valuable tool for culinary growth.