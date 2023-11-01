Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

V2 Retail is to open its second store in Faridabad

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
57
0
Source: LinkedIn Post
Must Read
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

V2 Retail is known for its affordable clothing and accessories with kid’s wear and lifestyle products

New DelhiThe Indian fashion brand V2 Retail is set to launch its second store in Faridabad, Haryana a company official announced in a LinkedIn post.

“Upcoming new store Get ready for the latest fashion trends at our new store, Opening soon,” said Vinay Dubey Senior Executive- Retail Business Development Executive at V2 Retail.

V2 Retail is known for its affordable clothing and accessories with kid’s wear and lifestyle products starting at Rs.99 and men’s and women’s wear starting at Rs.149.

Started as Vishal Megamart Limited in 2001 V2 Retail is an Indian value fashion brand available at present in 17 states in India with 108 operational stores.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAbhisar Narula -

Zudio opens a new store in Gurugram

The newly opened Zudio store is the brand's third outlet in Gurugram and its 10th in the state of...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In