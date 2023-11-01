V2 Retail is to open its second store in Faridabad

V2 Retail is known for its affordable clothing and accessories with kid’s wear and lifestyle products

New Delhi: The Indian fashion brand V2 Retail is set to launch its second store in Faridabad, Haryana a company official announced in a LinkedIn post.

“Upcoming new store Get ready for the latest fashion trends at our new store, Opening soon,” said Vinay Dubey Senior Executive- Retail Business Development Executive at V2 Retail.

V2 Retail is known for its affordable clothing and accessories with kid’s wear and lifestyle products starting at Rs.99 and men’s and women’s wear starting at Rs.149.

Started as Vishal Megamart Limited in 2001 V2 Retail is an Indian value fashion brand available at present in 17 states in India with 108 operational stores.