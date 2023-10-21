Decathlon opens store in Chennai

The new Decathlon store is located at Nexus Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani, Chennai

Bengaluru: French sporting goods brand Decathlon has launched its latest store in Chennai at Nexus Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani, a mall official wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“Decathlon is now at Nexus Vijaya Mall, Chennai,” said Arun Kumar, housekeeping manager at Nexus malls in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the new store’s inauguration.

The store offers an extensive range of sports clothing and gear for individuals of all ages and genders, covering a wide array of categories, including outdoor, water, fitness, racket, team, cycling, running, walking, roller, and target sports.

“We’re unveiling a world of sports and adventure! Join us and explore the newly launched Decathlon store at Nexus Vijaya and dive into a wide realm of sports gear and outdoor equipment. Discover your passion, embrace the thrill, and gear up for greatness,” Decathlon shared in a Facebook post.

Now the company has a total of 8 retail stores in Tamil Nadu with 5 stores in Chennai.

Recently, Decathlon has launched its first large-format store in Chennai located at Marina Mall, Egattur and another similar large-format store in Bengaluru at Nexus Mall, Koramangala.

Decathlon was founded in 1976 by French businessman Michel Leclercq with its first store in Lille, France. Currently, the company owns over 2080 stores in 56 countries and regions, according to the company website.

The international sports retailer entered India in 2009 and opened its first store in Bengaluru on Sarjapur Road. The company came to India as a cash-and-carry retailer and was approved for single-brand retail in 2013. Today, it operates more than 100 stores in 19 states across the country.