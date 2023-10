Retail plays a crucial role in the global economy – from Chile to China and from Australia to America. The global retail market is estimated to be around $28 trillion at present, up from about $ 27 trillion in 2022, according to various research.

The global retail market is expected to swell to the $37 trillion mark in 2027, according to a report published by Report Linker, a market intelligence company.

Indiaretailing brings a list of the world’s biggest retailers as per their revenues: