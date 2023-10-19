Fashion infrastructure firm PDS onboards Harold Tillman CBE as its global ambassador

In this strategic role, Tillman will leverage his extensive experience and industry influence to further enhance PDS’ global presence and strengthen relationships across the fashion space

Mumbai: PDS Limited, a global fashion infrastructure company, has onboarded Harold Tillman CBE, British retailer and former Chairman of the British Fashion Council, as a Global Ambassador, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

Speaking on the appointment, Pallak Seth, executive vice chairman of the Group said, “We welcome Harold to the PDS Group and look forward to his thought leadership across all our business verticals. His sterling reputation and extensive industry network are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly guide us as we chart our course into new geographies and market segments. His expertise will further aid our expansion endeavors, as PDS continues its trajectory of success in the dynamic world of fashion.”

Harold Tillman CBE has earned international recognition for his leadership and contributions to British fashion brands, including Jaeger and Aquascutum.

“We are delighted to welcome Harold Tillman CBE to the PDS Group,” said Sanjay Jain, Group CEO. “His passion for innovation and sustainable practices across the fashion value chain perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of sourcing and manufacturing solutions for leading global retailers and brands. Harold’s experience and direction, coupled with our ambition to create innovative, customized, and agile solutions for our customers, demonstrates our commitment to creating an impact in the global fashion and apparel industry.”

PDS Limited is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 60 offices in 22 countries, with over 10,000 employees and factory associates worldwide. PDS also offers a bespoke end-to-end outsourcing solution, engaging dedicated talent and infrastructure as an extended arm of retailers and brands. The company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 10,577cr in FY23.