Punjab govt gives prizes worth Rs 13.39 lakh to customers under ‘Bill Liyao Inaam Pao’ scheme

Chandigarh: The Punjab government gave prizes worth Rs 13.39 lakh to 227 customers under the ‘Bill Liyao Inaam Pao’ (bring a bill, get reward) scheme, officials said on Tuesday.

The scheme is aimed at enhancing compliance under the goods and services tax and thereby the revenue.

The scheme is targeted at motivating consumers to obtain bills from dealers for their purchases made within the state and thereby forcing them to issue the bills for their sales.

Under this scheme, consumers are encouraged to upload bills of their purchases on the “mera bill app” after they will automatically become eligible to participate in a lucky draw, which is held on the 7th of each month.

The reward will be equivalent to five times the taxable value of goods or services declared in the bill with maximum capping of Rs 10,000 for each reward.

There will be a maximum of 10 prizes per taxation district (29 taxation districts in the state), taking the tally to 290 rewards each month.

The sale bills of petroleum products (crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel and natural gas) and liquor as well as B2B (business to business) transactions are not eligible for participation in this scheme.

In an official statement, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Tuesday said that 227 winners won prizes worth Rs 13,39,425 for uploading their bills on the mobile app in September under the scheme.

He said an online lucky draw was conducted by a committee appointed by the state government.

Among the winners, the highest number of 38 were from Ludhiana, followed by 21 from Jalandhar.

Cheema said a total of 227 persons were entitled to the prize during the online lucky draw while the names of 63 other persons were rejected after verification of their bills uploaded by them.