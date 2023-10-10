Google News
Boult to be available in over 2500 offline stores

In the first phase of its offline expansion, Boult will be available in 2500 offline stores across 13 states

New Delhi: D2C Audibles and wearables brand Boult has announced its offline foray by partnering with over 2500 offline stores that include prominent National Large Format Retailers (LFRs) like Reliance Digital and regional large format retailers like SS Mobile, and Poojara Phonewale, Poorvika, Chennai Mobiles, Supreme, Big C, Happy and others.

These retail outlets will not only showcase Boult’s products, which include neckbands, smartwatches, and a variety of earbuds but also provide a firsthand opportunity for customers to experience them.

Initially, the brand will focus on being present in 13 states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kashmir, and Jammu and Bihar with a focus on cities including Kolkata, Jodhpur, and Jalandhar, the company said.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of Boult, said, “This expansion is a big step in our journey, and the incredible response from our customers inspires us to work even harder in meeting their needs.”

Boult has established a robust presence across online channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Paytm, and has expanded its reach to international markets in Europe, the UK, and the US.

Boult started as a D2C brand in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun and Tarun Gupta.

