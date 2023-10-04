Google News
Food & Beverage

Wow Momo enters Mohali

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
Wow Momo has marked its entry into the city of Punjab with three outlets, one each of Wow Momo, Wow China and Wow Chicken

New Delhi: Kolkata based Chinese fast food chain Wow Momo Foods opened three new stores at the at CP6 mall in Mohali, Punjab, co-founder Sagar Daryani announced on social media on Tuesday.

The three new stores are of its sub-brands—Wow Momo, Wow Chicken and Wow China. With the opening of these stores, the homegrown chain is now present in 32 cities.

“It’s time to #Balle #Balle!! The #Wow family enters into Punjab -opens 3 new outlets of WOW! This is our 32nd City in #India & counting!!” Daryani wrote on LinkedIn.

While Wow Momo is popular for its Momos, Wow China is known for serving Indian version of Chinese which is popular all over the country, and Wow chicken is known for its chicken preparations.

Started by classmates Sagar Daryani and Binod Homagai,  Kolkata based company Wow Momo was started on 29th August 2008. As of today, Wow Momo alone has 620 outlets across 32 cities as per media reports.

