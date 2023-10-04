Google News
D2CPeople

Honasa Consumer appoints Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President For Offline Business

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Nishchay comes with over 15 years of leadership experience

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Limited which owns leading brands Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt among others has appointed Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President – Offline Business, the company said in a release on Wednesday. In his new capacity, Bahl, who will work out of Gurugram, will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and building an offline network strategy for the brands, namely,

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Bahl comes with over 15 years of leadership experience managing cross-functional teams in various roles. He has worked with some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia & Reckitt. In his last role, he was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group.

“Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us,” Varun Alagh, cofounder, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said.

Honasa is about to reach an annual revenue of Rs10 billion (in the preceding 12 months) within six years of launch (as of September 30, 2022), the release said.

