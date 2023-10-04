Bagline enters East India

Bagline has made its foray into East India with a store at Kolkata’s City Centre Salt Lake Mall

New Delhi: Bagline, the multi-brand travel and lifestyle store from Brand Concepts Ltd., has opened a new store in Kolkata. The store is on the ground floor of City Centre Salt Lake Mall and marks the brand’s expansion into Eastern India.

The store offers a collection of luggage, handbags, wallets and fashion accessories from leading brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton, The Vertical, Sugarush and more.

“Kolkata, with its diverse and discerning customer base, represents an exciting opportunity for Bagline to offer premium travel gears and lifestyle accessories such as the latest collections from Tommy Hilfiger and United Colors of Benetton,” Abhinav Kumar, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Brand Concepts Limited said.

Bagline is a part of Brand Concepts Ltd., a resource for licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in the travel and accessory category. It operates more than 28 retail stores across 19 cities in the country.