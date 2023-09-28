Boult embarks on retail expansion across 13 states with 2500+ stores in India

The company’s brick-and-mortar expansion will happen in 13 states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Jalandhar and Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Smartwatches and audibles maker Boult India said it has enlisted around 2,500 offline retailers to sell its products in the company’s first phase of brick-and-mortar expansion, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The company’s brick-and-mortar expansion has happened in 13 states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Jalandhar and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the initial phase of this expansion, Boult said it has partnered with more than 2,500 offline stores including prominent national chains including Reliance Digital and regional chains like SS Mobile, Poojara Phonewale, Poorvika, Chennai Mobiles, Supreme, Big C, Happy and others.

“These retail outlets not only showcase Boult’s diverse product portfolio, which includes neckbands, smartwatches, and a variety of earbuds, but also provides a firsthand opportunity for customers to witness the quality and innovation that Boult stands for, up close and personal at their nearest stores,” the press statement said.

Boult “will target more (enrolment of offline retailers) in the second phase,” the press release said without specifying a timeframe.

Boult’s founded in 2017 by selling its products on e-commerce marketplaces. Currently Boult products are available on online channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Paytm and the company has also expanded its reach to international markets in Europe, the UK, and the US.

“The expansion into the offline retail space is a testament to Boult’s commitment to reaching out to customers from all walks of life,” the company said. Boult is the 2nd largest audio company in India selling a headphone every 5 seconds.