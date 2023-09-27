Google News
Mars Cosmetics Unveils its First Kiosk in New Delhi

The kiosk offers 300 SKUs, including a wide range of products for eyes, lips, face, and makeup tools. It also offers product trials

New Delhi: Beauty and makeup brand Mars Cosmetics has announced the opening of its first kiosk in New Delhi. Located in the prestigious V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar, the kiosk features four distinct sections face, face tools, eyes, and lips.

It offers 300 stock keeping units (SKUs), including a wide range of products for eyes, lips, face, and makeup tools. It also offers product trials.

“Our kiosk not only showcases our extensive product range but also provides a hands-on, immersive experience that cannot be replicated online. We envision the launch of more such stores in the near future,” Mukan Jain, Brand Manager, MARS Cosmetics said.

Mars Cosmetics has ambitious plans for expansion, with a focus on establishing kiosks and stores in prominent locations throughout Delhi and rest of the country, the brand said.

Mars Cosmetics is a vegetarian and cruelty free Indian brand that is available on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Blinkit, Meesho, Purplle, and Tira in addition to its own website.

