Ice cream chain Naturals opens store in Kolkata

The new outlet of Naturals is located at Bangur Avenue, Lake Town, South Dumdum, Kolkata

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based ice cream chain Naturals has expanded its offline footprint with the launch of a store in Kolkata, a company official wrote on social media. The new outlet is located at Bangur Avenue, Lake Town, South Dumdum, Kolkata.

“We are happy to announce the new store at Bangur Avenue, Kolkata. Step in and immerse yourself in a world of exceptional flavours and cozy ambience,” said Varun Kumar, regional general manager at Kamaths Ourtimes Ice cream Pvt Ltd. in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

In March 2023, the brand celebrated the opening of its 150th store with a new outlet in Chandigarh.

Natural Ice Cream, also known as Naturals, is owned by Mumbai-based Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd. The company was founded by Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath who opened its first 200 sq-ft store in Juhu’s Koliwada area.

Currently, Naturals Ice Cream has over 160 outlets across 15 states and major states including Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata according to the company website.

Naturals Ice Cream is known for its minimalistic approach to advertising and it spends less than 1% of its sales revenues on advertising. Read more about it here.