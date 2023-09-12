India’s 5 largest shopping malls

After the five biggest malls in the world, we bring you a list of five largest shopping centres in India that redefine retail extravagance through their immense size and opulent offerings

Bengaluru: In a country where shopping is not just an activity but an experience, the emergence of massive shopping malls has revolutionized the retail landscape. Most of the mall giants have become more than just places to shop; they are immersive leisure destinations, offering a blend of entertainment, dining and retail therapy.

Due the encouraging response malls are getting, there has been a proliferation of malls in the past couple of years with many new properties opening, the most recent being The Mall of the Millenium at Wakad in Pune by Phoenix Mills Ltd.

In fact, as per real estate service firm JLL, in the first half of 2023, around 1.1 million sq. ft. of mall supply was recorded with additions in Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, taking the retail stock to 89 million sq. ft. across the top seven cities of India.

Also, developers plan to add nearly 25 million sq. ft. of new mall space across these cities over the next 4-5 years, as per a joint report by real estate consultants Anarock and industry body Retailers Association of India (RAI).

With the mall scene heating up, let’s explore the five biggest shopping malls in India (arranged in descending order of their size), each a testament to the country’s growing consumer culture and its insatiable appetite for all things grand and glamorous.

Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad

Size: 27,00,000 sq. ft

Sarath City Capital Mall, owned by Sarath Gopal Boppanna, made its debut in 2018. Situated in the vicinity of Hyderabad’s technology hub, Hi-Tech City, it is nestled in Kondapur.

The mall has been partitioned into seven zones, spread across six floors, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences. It comprises a built-up space of 27,00,000 sq. ft., housing a substantial retail space of 19,31,000 sq. ft. with parking amounting to another 10,00,000 sq. ft.

Within its walls, visitors can discover an array of over 500 brands spanning fashion and lifestyle, food and grocery, electronics, and wellness. The shopping centre is also home to a 7-screen multiplex known as AMB Cinemas, an indoor adventure park, a trampoline park, and a snow theme park, ensuring multiple entertainment options for visitors.

Lulu International Shopping Mall, Lucknow

Size: 2.2 million sq. ft.

Lulu Mall Lucknow, by Abu Dhabi-headquartered multinational conglomerate LuLu Group International, officially opened its doors in July 2022. Positioned strategically along the Lucknow-Sultanpur National Highway, the mall is nestled within Sushant Golf City.

Constructed with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the mall boasts a total area of 2.2 million sq. ft. The mall accommodates more than 300 national and international brands and holds the position of largest Lulu Mall in all of Asia.

Additionally, it houses a 1,600-seat food court with 15 fine dining restaurants and 25 QSR outlets (quick service restaurants), a 64583 sq. ft. family entertainment centre Funtura and Lulu Group’s flagship store Lulu Hypermarket including Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect.

DLF Mall of India, Noida

Size: 2 million sq. ft.

DLF Mall of India, Noida is the retail property of the 75-year-old real estate developer DLF Ltd. The shopping mall was launched in February 2016 and is located at Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Spanning a retail space of 2 million sq. ft., the mall is strategically segmented into five zones that are spread over seven floors. It houses over 400 brands, including 100 fashion brands and 75 food and beverage (F&B) options including over 51 cafes/casual dining restaurants and 22 F&B kiosks.

The mall was developed with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore. Planned and designed by the British architectural firm Benoy, the mall also features a 7-screen PVR Superplex, dedicated kids zones; Funcity and Smaaash and a race track atrium ensuring equal visibility to all stores.

LuLu International Shopping Mall, Thiruvananthapuram

Size: 2 million sq. ft.

Established by LuLu Group International, LuLu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram was launched in December 202. The mall is situated in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, in the state of Kerala.

Covering an expansive 2 million sq. ft. of built-up area, this mall extends across the ground plus two storeys. It was developed with a substantial investment of Rs 2,000 crores and boasts a lineup of over 300 national and international brands, along with 12 anchor stores, including the sprawling LuLu Hypermarket occupying 2 lakh sq. ft.

The mall also features an 80,000 sq. ft. Funtura which is the largest indoor entertainment zone in the country, a 2500-seater food court, a 12-screen PVR Superplex, and a parking lot for over 3,800 vehicles.

Select Citywalk, New Delhi

Size: 1.3 million sq. ft.

Select Citywalk Mall was conceptualized in 2003 and officially launched in October 2007. The shopping centre was developed by Select Infrastructure Private Ltd, a joint venture between the Select Group working and Aarone Group, niche Delhi-based developers.

Located at Saket, Pushp Vihar, the mall occupies a sprawling 1.3 million sq. ft. of real estate with 600,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The overall complex of 54 acres comprises three floors of retail space, which boasts numerous domestic and international fashion and lifestyle brands, along with a variety of restaurants and bars.

The mall houses over 175 brands and also features India’s first six-screen, two gold class and four premier class PVR Cinemas, and about 1 lakh sq. ft. of serviced apartments.