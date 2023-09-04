Pantaloons reopens its largest store in Kolkata

The three-story Pantaloons store is spread across an area of 55000 sq. ft. and it features interactive trial rooms with colour-changing lights and digital fashion islands

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s brand Pantaloons re-opened its largest standalone store in the city of Kolkata. The newly revamped Pantaloons store located at Kankurgachi was inaugurated by Actress Trina Saha, the company announced in a release on Monday. The three-story store is spread across an area of 55000 sq. ft.

“Kolkata’s vibrant fashion culture has inspired us continually, and our newly revamped Kankurgachi store in Kolkata aims to elevate the retail experience to the next realm. Over the past decade, we’ve had the privilege to contribute to this city’s fashion narrative,” Sangeeta Pendurkar, chief executive officer, Pantaloons, Marigold Lane and Style Up said.

The store offers womenswear, menwear, kidswear, accessories, footwear and home products.

It features an exclusive lounge area for special privileges to Pantaloons’ loyal customers, along with interactive trial rooms featuring colour-changing lights and digital fashion islands to add to the modern and vibrant experience. It also features an experiential accessories section, designed to provide ample browsing and an evocative ambience for customers, according to the release.

