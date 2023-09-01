Marketing Case Study: Jack & Jones + Ranveer Singh = 236% hike in footfall

How Jack & Jones high octane campaign Don’t Hold Back 3.0 featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh helped the brand create a frenzy and increase footfall by 236%, showcasing the power of celebrity endorsements



New Delhi: Founded more than a quarter century ago, Jack & Jones is a denim-focussed brand for men. “We know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy’s wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range of urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we’ve got it covered for every occasion you might end up in,” is how Bestseller India, the company that owns the brand describes Jack & Jones.

Bestseller India is part of Bestseller, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Bestseller is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores, according to its LinkedIn page.

While Bestseller has 313 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,785 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores in India, Jack & Jones has 127 stores and 547 shop-in-shops spread across the country. The brand is also available online at www.jackjones.in and on leading online platforms.

Being primarily a denim wear brand for fashion-forward men between 20 and 28 years old, the brand’s marketing initiatives are youthful and vibrant.

The brand also ensures collaboration with celebrities that align with its positioning and hence signed up Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who is the face of its Don’t Hold Back Campaign. Ranveer aligns perfectly with the spirit of the campaign due to his energetic, eccentric and bold persona.

About the Campaign

Launched in 2016, The Don’t Hold Back campaign is a celebration of undaunted authenticity and individuality. It espouses channelling fashion as a means of self-expression without holding back. It encourages, free-spiritedness and a ‘don’t give a damn’ attitude. The second edition of the campaign was launched in 2017 once again featuring Ranveer Singh who is seen rapping with 4 winners of a contest the brand had run as part of the campaign.

Launched in October 2022, Don’t Hold Back 3.0 picked up from where it left off in 2017, grabbing headlines like ‘Jack & Jones and Bollywood’s famous actor Ranveer Singh team up to break the rules of fashion’.

Launching a bold collection, the campaign addressed all the rule breakers and the rebels, the outsiders and the oddballs, the misfits and the mavericks.

“With Don’t Hold Back 3.0, we plan to go bolder with our collection, bringing in edgy, contemporary street style looks that resonate with the brand’s core essence of not being afraid to hold back! We are super excited to introduce the third video of the #DONTHOLDBACK campaign, which celebrates Ranveer’s unmatchable zeal, energy, and enthusiasm,” Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at Bestseller India had said announcing the campaign.

How it unfolded

The campaign was launched at the reopening of Jack & Jones landmark store on Linking Road in Mumbai. The store boasted South Asia’s largest transparent curtain screen and the campaign video was launched on the massive screen in the brand ambassador’s presence. As the curtain screen played the latest ‘Don’t’ Hold Back 3.0′ campaign video starring Singh, the Bollywood star descended via a Jack & Jones branded cherry-picker making an iconic entry. The launch received 725 + event exposures, 277 million reach and Advertising Value Equivalent (AVE) in excess of Rs 2 crore 70 lakh.

Media plan

The 360-degree campaign was launched across several channels including print, website, CRM, TV, PR, digital, event, in store, outdoor and mall branding.

Television: Since cricket is the most watched genre on television (TV) in India with about 79% viewership, the TV commercial was launched on the first one-day international (ODI) match of the India-South Africa bilateral series.

Commercials were released across channels including &TV, Colors, Star Sports, Sony Max, MTV, ZoomTV, Republic TV, Movies Now HD, Zee Cinema, 9XM, ZeeTVHD, Sony, Romedy Now, VH1, MN+HD and NDTV.

Print: Advertisements were released in a leading publication that claimed a circulation of approximately 4 million across eight cities.

Outdoor: Giant hoardings were splashed across more than 150 sites across the country and more than 75 sites across malls.

In-store: The activation included standees and other displays across the brand’s stores.

Digital: The campaign was also amplified across digital channels including the brand’s website and social media platforms. It received about 1.2 million clicks. Profile visits increased by 31.7% and content interactions jumped by 35.6%.

PR: The campaign’s PR garnered visibility across digital platforms of key media including Go India, Elle India, Grazia India, Femina India, Mansworld India and Mad Over Marketing, where it gathered over 250 exposures across nine markets.

360-degree campaign break-up Website: Brand and partner websites

CRM: Across the brand’s customer touchpoints

Television: Across more than 15 channels including sports, movies and music genres

Digital: Across social platforms

Event: At the store

In store: Across all 127 stores

Hoardings: 150 sites

Mall branding: 75 sites

Print: Ads in the country’s leading newspapers

Impact

The campaign was a smashing hit with 136.6 million impressions, an overall engagement rate of 31.85% and an advertising value equivalent (AVE) of 55.6 million (Rs5 crore 56 lakh). It resulted in a 236% jump in footfall.