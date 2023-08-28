Google News
Aldo launches its third store in Kerala

Aldo store in Kochi; Source: LinkedIn
Situated in Kochi at the recently opened Forum Mall, the new store is the 61st retail outlet of Aldo in India

Bengaluru: Footwear and accessories brand Aldo has launched its third retail outlet in Kerala, wrote the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India on social media. Situated in Kochi at the recently opened Forum Mall, the new store is the 61st retail outlet of Aldo in India.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Aldo’s newest store in Forum Mall Kochi,” Apparel Group India wrote on LinkedIn while posting pictures of the new store.

Aldo opened its first retail store in Kerala in 2020 at Lulu Mall, Edappally, Kochi, followed by its second retail outlet in the state situated at Hilite Mall in Calicut.

The footwear retailer operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. The brand made its initial foray into the country’s market by unveiling its first physical store at Phoenix High Street in Mumbai in May 2005.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

Established in 1972 by Aldo Bensadoun, a Canadian entrepreneur, Aldo stands as a multinational fashion and lifestyle retail enterprise renowned for its expansive network of shoe and accessory stores. With its corporate headquarters situated in Montreal, the Aldo Group has grown to encompass an impressive assemblage of nearly 3,000 stores distributed across 100 nations globally.

