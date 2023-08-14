Reliance Retail launches second Trends concept store

Reliance Retail opened its second Trends concept store at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana

New Delhi: Reliance Retail opened its second Trends concept store at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana, the company announced in a release on Saturday. The redesigned Trends store was inaugurated by Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta. The launch of this store comes shortly after the launch of its first concept store in Surat, Gujarat last month.

Located on the VIP road in Surat, Reliance Trends Surat concept store opened on 14 July and is spread across an area of 11,500 sq. ft.

Designed by London-based design studio, Dalziel & Pow, the Trends concept stores offer a chic, contemporary and tech-enabled fashion experience to Indian consumers. They offer an immersive shopping experience with self-checkout counters and ESLs (electronic shelf labels), the release added.

“In future, any Trends store that will be launched will be on the same lines,” a source told IndiaRetailing.com.

Launched in 2007, Trends has presence across big cities and small towns. The fashion brand is currently poised for a giant leap to take the shopping experience to the next level, the company said in its release. It plans to open more such Trends concept stores, including Trends Extension and Trends Small Town which will be launched shortly, according to the release.

The company has a strong network of more than 2,000 stores, in more than 1,000 cities across all its formats. It also houses over 100 national and international apparel and accessory brands along with 20 own brands catering to men, women and children.

Reliance Trends’ own brands include, AVAASA (Indian wear for women), RIO (trends for young women), FIG (Fashion wear for working women), Fusion (fusion wear for women), Network (formal office wear for men and women), Netplay (smart casuals), DNMX (apparel for younger generation), Performax (active wear brand), etc.