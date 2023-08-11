Google News
We are a 100% sustainable athleisure brand: Jeevika Tyagi of Aastey

Rasul Bailay
By Rasul Bailay
1
0
Rasul Bailay
Rasul Bailay

After selling its products online, athleisure brand Aastey now plans to open brick-and-mortar stores. Watch Jeevika Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer of Aastey in conversation with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, IMAGES Group.

Fashion & Lifestyle

India is the fourth largest sourcing country for Decathlon

65% of Decathlon’s product portfolio sold in India is made here, 65% of Decathlon’s portfolio sold in the country...

