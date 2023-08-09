Google News
Toy exports up 60% to $326 million from FY19-FY23

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

Toy imports on the other hand dipped 57% from $371.69 million in 2018-19 to $158.70 million in 2022-23

New Delhi: India’s toy exports increased 60% from $203.46 million in 2018-19 to $325.72 million in 2022-23, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Import on the other hand dipped 57% from $371.69 million in 2018-19 to $158.70 million in 2022-23, according to data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

He said the government has taken proactive steps to promote domestic toy industry.

“As a result of various steps taken by the government, the volume of import of toys into the Indian market has shown a consistently decreasing trend,” he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said the total number of industries registered under the ministry from January 1991 to July 31, 2023 is 1,10,525.

Replying to a question on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said ONDC has launched a Feet on Street (FoS) programme, involving 90 FoS resources, to support the network participants in identifying and educating sellers about its benefits.

ONDC is a protocol that enables network participants to efficiently exchange goods and services.

“It is taking proactive measures to increase consumer awareness and encourage active participation on the network,” he said.

PTI -

