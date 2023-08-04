Shiprockets launches various tools and services to help e-commerce ecosystem

The new features include Shiprocket Engage+, Shiprocket Brand Boost, Shiprocket Promise and the partnership platform of Shiprocket and ONDC

Bengaluru: Shiprocket, the leading logistics and shipping solutions provider has announced launching of a range of innovative new products during Shiprocket SHIVIR, a momentous event that had the e-commerce world buzzing with anticipation.

The new products announced at the event promise to empower businesses with a comprehensive suite of logistics and shipping tools that cater to every aspect of delivery needs. From enhanced tracking and real-time visibility to optimized last-mile delivery solutions, Shiprocket’s offerings are poised to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers.

Shiprocket’s chief product officer Praful Posdar took the stage to introduce the new game-changing features that are going to be available starting on 4 August and in the coming weeks for all of the sellers of Shiprocket.

These are the new products by Shiprocket:

Shiprocket Engage+

Shiprocket Engage+ is a united Whatsapp business suite built to supercharge growth. With this tool customers can shop seamlessly through an automated journey, brands can enhance messages with product images, users will be able to choose from a variety of themes to personalise communication and resolve consumer queries faster with the intelligent support bot. Shiprocket Engage+ will help reduce RTO (return to origin) by upto 45% and brands can boost revenue by 10%.

“Currently, the single most important channel of communication to engage with your buyers is WhatsApp. 70-80% of response rates are through Whatsapp, 10x the engagement that you see from an SMS or an email,” said Posdar.

“Starting today, get your own branded WhatsApp right through the Shiprocket dashboard with just a few clicks. Users can run the entire broadcast, get buyers to check out orders for WhatsApp, run automations like NDR, tracking and order confirmation and also get AI-powered and chat GPT-powered customer service as well,” he added.

2. Shiprocket Brand Boost

Shiprocket Brand Boost is a customised branded tracking page. It is made for mobile and designed for a rich user experience which can help boost sales with upto 62% more website redirects.

“On average, a buyer is interacting with a tracking experience three to four times from the journey. 70% of queries that are coming to online sellers are about where is my order. Thus, we have upgraded our brand-new product to have a much more rich feature set,” added Posdar

Brand Boost will also enhance the visibility of the brand name and logo, Instagram feed, Youtube videos, product recommendations and feedback, making these easily accessible. It can drive upto 15% more repeat orders.

3. Shiprocket Promise

“Shiprocket Promise is targeted at increasing conversion on a website by working back from buyers’ needs; which are guaranteed delivery, an easy and trustworthy return process which is powered by Shiprocket return technology and a secure payment checkout experience,” says Posdar.

With the users can assure risk-free payments, access to on-time delivery, offer a money-back guarantee, provide easy returns and refunds and uplift conversions by upto 30%.

4. Shiprocket X ONDC

Shiprocket X ONDC partnership enables users to publish existing brand catalogs on ONDC’s platform and can get new orders. Users can also list products easily across multiple platforms, showcase offers to drive sales and it also allows consumers to track orders effortlessly. The platform is likely to expand the brand’s reach to a 90 crore buyer base.

“Any order management or shipping needs for orders that are coming through ONDC get taken care of right on your own Shiprocket existing dashboard. Thus, no need to go to different dashboards to manage shipping, order management, grievances, etc.,” he added.