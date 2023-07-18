Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Finance and FundingSpotlight

5% global minimum tax to come into effect next year: OECD

PTI
By PTI
1
0
Source: Pxhere
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The OECD said that till date, around 50 jurisdictions have taken steps to implement the global minimum tax. 

New Delhi: Global minimum tax of 15 per cent will come into effect from next year and by 2025 almost 90 per cent of MNCs having revenues of more 750 million euros will be subject to the levy in every country of operation, said OECD in its report to G20.

“The implementation of the global minimum tax is now well underway and will come into effect from the beginning of next year,” the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in a report to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

The OECD said that till date, around 50 jurisdictions have taken steps to implement the global minimum tax. This figure includes half the members of the G20 and all the member states of the European Union.

“The implementation of the global minimum tax continues to gather speed and we estimate that by 2025 almost 90 per cent of global multinational enterprises (MNEs) with revenues above EUR 750 million will be subject to a minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent in every jurisdiction where they operate,” it added.

“The efficient application of consistent and co-ordinated rules will be supported through agreed guidance and an administrative framework. Importantly this framework will include a common filing and exchange network based on a standardised GloBE (Global Anti-Base Erosion) Information Return,” the OECD said.

Under the proposed two-pillar solution for taxation of MNCs — Pillar One is about reallocation of additional share of profit to the market jurisdictions and Pillar Two consists of minimum tax and subject to tax rules.

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridZainab S. Kazi -

We aim to have 100 stores by the end of FY2024: Ashmeer Sayyed, DaMensch

The Bengaluru-based online-first brand has been aggressively expanding its offline presence launching 13 stores between March and July 2023 Mumbai:...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Ashmeer Sayyed, CRO, DaMensch

We aim to have 100 stores by the end of FY2024:...

Zainab S. Kazi -