Scuzo Dessert Cafe opens 3rd outlet in Gurugram

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Scuzo opens 15th outlet in India and 3rd in Gurugram and the store is spread across an area of 240 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Live popsicle concept and dessert café Scuzo opened its third outlet in Gurugram at the Sapphire Mall. Spread across an area of 240 sq. ft., it was inaugurated by Tarun Dutta (Mr. Universe) and this is the brand’s 15th outlet in India.

“My passion for creating unique and natural frozen desserts drives me every day and our commitment to 100% natural ingredients and sustainable practices reflect our dedication to both taste and environmental consciousness,” Gagan Anand, founder and director, Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic said.

Scuzo offers a vegetarian live popsicle concept, allowing customers to choose their favorite fruit from its menu and have their popsicle prepared within minutes. Apart from popsicles, it also offers a variety of hot and cold beverages and desserts, including ice cream waffles, pancakes, milkshakes, dessert cakes, and sundaes made without adding any preservatives or chemicals, the brand added.

The brand claims to offer ice cream with low sugar content.

“As franchise partners, we couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to bring joy to people’s lives through our nostalgic popsicle concept and dessert café,” Deepak Dutta and Vaishali Dutta, franchise partners said.

Founded in September 2020 by Gagan Anand, Scuzo launched its first flagship store in Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi. Today, the company operates 15 stores in India and is aiming to open over 100 outlets pan India by 2024 with its franchise and company-owned networks, the brand announced earlier this year in May.

