Rupendra Kumar Nigam

Rupendra Kumar Nigam is an awarded, recognised and seasoned information technology leader with 25+ years of rich & multifaceted diverse experience in leading enterprises across diverse verticals including organized retail. In this period, he has worked with multi-country teams for ERP implementation, provided global support to Menlo World Wise Logistic Company (USA), reported to global Head-Office for IT system setup and integration (Hitachi Metglass). Proven history of identifying technologies that support business success and directing a broad range of corporate IT initiatives. ZOHO analytics implementation at Spykar was published as case – study by ZOHO. Nigam has developed and supported e-commerce business at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail. He successfully implemented and migrated ERP in the manufacturing and retail sector (led implementation of 17 Baan ERP Projects). He also digitised processes enabling users to get 90% real-time data in retail, Omni-channel and e-commerce channels with 95% accurate inventory and substantial improvement in business performance.



Role & Responsibilities

– IT management

– Ensure digital process and strategies

– ERP implementation

– To focus on elevating the brand experience to the customers, by leveraging digital technologies and enabling advancements in the operations.

Career History & Experience

– Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

– Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail

– Menlo Logistics

– Hitachi Metals (India) Private Ltd.

Education

– B.Sc. Diploma in Computer Applications

– Did certifications course in IT

Strengths:

– Task master

– Commitment

– Follow system and process

Weakness:

– Straight forward

– Trust on others very fast

Aspirations to Fulfil

A smooth and settled life

Game changing retail technologies

– Analytics

– Private cloud

– ERP integration with multi software

– single platform to support business

Skills

ERP and business understanding

Lessons and Learnings

– Not to give free advice to any one in life

– Focus on your work as work will speak

– Avoid people who create problems always as positive thinking

Future of industry

Give right solution to C-level and cost effective

Role model in the Industry

My first Boss/mentor

Tech mantra for life

Live and let live

