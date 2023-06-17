Tech icon of the week: Ranjan Sharma, Bestseller India

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Ranjan Sharma, CIO, Head of SCM, Captive E-commerce Business and QA, Bestseller India this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Ranjan Sharma
Experienced leader in technology, supply chain and e-commerce with more than 2 decades in retail. A strong operation professional, who graduated from MBA American International University of Management & Technology in 2006. Ranjan has been responsible for creating the IT roadmap and implementation for Bestseller India for the last ten years. He is skilled in operations management, IT strategy, management, warehouse operations, and SAP ERP.
Roles & Responsibilities
– Operations management
– IT strategy
– Warehouse operations
– Supply chain management
– SAP
– ERP
Career History & Experience
– Bestseller India
CIO, Head of Supply Chain & Captive e-commerce
Dec 2021- present
CIO & Head of Supply Chain
Aug 2012- present
CIO, Head of SCM, Captive e-commerce Business and QA
Apr 2017- Dec 2021
Head of IT and Supply Chain Management
Aug 2012- Apr 2017
– Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited
Head of Information Technology
Apr 2011- Aug 2012
– Future Knowledge Services Ltd
Head of Solutioning and Packaged Applications
Mar 2010- Mar 2011
Head- SAP
Mar 2007- Mar 2009
– Vishal Retail Limited
Head IT
Apr 2001- Mar 2007
– Futurecom
Product Manager
Jun 1996- Apr 2001
Education
– Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
eMDP, Senior Management Program
2021- 2022
– American Institute of Management Studies
MBA
2005-2006
– NIIT Institute
GNIIT, Computer Science
1993-1997
– Calcutta University, Kolkata
B.com (Honours)
1994- 1997
Aspirations to Fulfil
A retailer most probably
Strengths:
– Problem solver
– Positive thinking
– Structured working
Skills
– Team management
Business process
Business intelligence
ERP
Business analysis
Project management
Tech mantra for Life
To stay connected with my peers and friends in the industry and read
Bigger plans on horizon
Nothing that I have firmed upon so far
This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.