Tech icon of the week: Ranjan Sharma, Bestseller India

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Ranjan Sharma, CIO, Head of SCM, Captive E-commerce Business and QA, Bestseller India this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Ranjan Sharma

Experienced leader in technology, supply chain and e-commerce with more than 2 decades in retail. A strong operation professional, who graduated from MBA American International University of Management & Technology in 2006. Ranjan has been responsible for creating the IT roadmap and implementation for Bestseller India for the last ten years. He is skilled in operations management, IT strategy, management, warehouse operations, and SAP ERP.



Roles & Responsibilities

– Operations management

– IT strategy

– Warehouse operations

– Supply chain management

– SAP

– ERP

Career History & Experience

– Bestseller India

CIO, Head of Supply Chain & Captive e-commerce

Dec 2021- present

CIO & Head of Supply Chain

Aug 2012- present

CIO, Head of SCM, Captive e-commerce Business and QA

Apr 2017- Dec 2021

Head of IT and Supply Chain Management

Aug 2012- Apr 2017

– Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited

Head of Information Technology

Apr 2011- Aug 2012

– Future Knowledge Services Ltd

Head of Solutioning and Packaged Applications

Mar 2010- Mar 2011

Head- SAP

Mar 2007- Mar 2009

– Vishal Retail Limited

Head IT

Apr 2001- Mar 2007

– Futurecom

Product Manager

Jun 1996- Apr 2001

Education

– Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

eMDP, Senior Management Program

2021- 2022

– American Institute of Management Studies

MBA

2005-2006

– NIIT Institute

GNIIT, Computer Science

1993-1997

– Calcutta University, Kolkata

B.com (Honours)

1994- 1997

Aspirations to Fulfil

A retailer most probably

Strengths:

– Problem solver

– Positive thinking

– Structured working

Skills

– Team management

Business process

Business intelligence

ERP

Business analysis

Project management

Tech mantra for Life

To stay connected with my peers and friends in the industry and read

Bigger plans on horizon

Nothing that I have firmed upon so far

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.