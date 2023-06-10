Fashion brand icons: Laksheeta Govil of Fizzy Goblet

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Kamal Khushlani

Laksheeta Govil

Chief executive officer and founder of Fizzy Goblet

Education

BA Fashion Designing from Pearl Academy, Delhi

Role and responsibilities

As a CEO, I have an active role in nearly all aspects of the business: everything from ideation to designing, brand strategy, market strategy, and handling all aspects of finance and overseeing marketing.

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

• One of my key strengths is the ability to think laterally. As a fashion student but a born entrepreneur, I like to see creative ideas strategically and identify the gaps in the market.

• Motivating and inspiring the team. A person ishappiest when they experience growth. I strive toprovide a happy and goal-oriented environment for myteam and show them the vision and bigger picture.

• I can change my mind fast; I can understand the others’point of view well.

Weaknesses

• Doing repetitive tasks. I struggle with routine tasks which still take up a chunk of running my business.

• Setting really tough goals sometimes and feeling very disappointed with myself if they can’t be achieved within the time frame.

• I sometimes get hung up on smaller things.

Aspirations you want to fulfill

I want Fizzy Goblet and our logo to be recognised, not just in India but across cities like London, Paris, New York and other fashion cities, and be known for shoes and accessories

with distinct detailing in designs, comfort and an overall great customer experience.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

• Chat GPT shows the capability of AI, the day is not far when a fashion GPT will help drive conversions and cross sell products.

• Store front platforms likes Shopify Plus, logistics platforms like Delhivery and Payment solutions like Paytm have made it a seamless experience to grow our omnichannel brand presence.

• Analytic tools for targeting customers, improving conversions and getting brand loyalty.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Resourcefulness, empathy, and curiosity

Lessons learned over the years

You are only as good as your latest attempt. The brand is an extension of me, so if I want the brand to be the best version of itself then I need to be the best version of me. It’s ok to

make mistakes, but it’s not ok to be obsessed about them.

Your take on the future of industry

I am very excited about the future of footwear and fashion industry. Consumers today are more willing to experiment with new brands and products that can connect with their ethos. Footwear and accessories are seen as an extension of people’s personality.

Any role model in the industry

Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

• Building a strong backbone and laying the foundation right before expanding. This includes everything from having a capable and motivated team, scalable business processes and supply chain and a growth mindset.

• Importance of being ȷ exible in terms of taking feedback from customers and employees; we noticed people asking for open shoes and we launched the Fizzy Kolhas and Fizzy Heels which are now part of our core collection.

• As a start up, you have to make things happen for you, you can’t wait for things to come your way. That’s how our collaborations with Rahul Mishra, Payal Singhal and our latest with Puma happened.

Life mantra

Luck is when hard work meets opportunity.

This article was first published in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue